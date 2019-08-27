Man accused of impersonating public servant

RIESEL, Texas – A man has been arrested and is accused of impersonating a police officer near a Riesel school.

According to an affidavit, a Texas Ranger was contacted by Riesel PD on August 21 about a person saying he was a police officer.

This man, identified as Jeffrey Reid McNair, was wearing a uniform identifying him as an officer on Riesel ISD campuses and other locations around the city. His uniform had a badge, belt, handgun, and taser.

McNair was seen on August 21 directing traffic in front of a Riesel ISD school on Frederick Street in his uniform. Riesel Police then contacted the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) to inquire about this. It was confirmed McNair was not commissioned by a police agency.

McNair confirmed his actions with authorities on August 22. He confirmed his commission was not being carried by a law enforcement agency, and that he had not worked as a police officer since 2018. McNair said he had all the paperwork required for filing to establish a police department – however, this was not submitted. McNair said he did not contact TCOLE about establishing a police department.

Based on these facts, authorities do believe McNair was impersonating a public servant. He was later arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail on August 27.