Man apprehended by Brazos County authorities after three-hour standoff

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – A man is arrested in Brazos County after barricading himself inside a home.

Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 3053 Luza Lane on Tuesday afternoon to assist Child Protective Services by checking the welfare of a child.

When deputies arrived at the residence, it was clear that the suspect, identified as Anthony Luza, barricaded himself within the house.

The Sheriff’s Office activated SWAT and Hostage Negotiations Teams, and Luza was apprehended after a three-hour standoff.

Luza was arrested on two outstanding warrants and charged with two additional offenses – Aggravated Assault Public Servant and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

There were no other residents in the house at the time of this incident.

Source: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office