Man arrested after woman falls from moving car

A Lacy Lakeview man was arrested Sunday after a woman fell from a moving car.

Jesse Mosqueda was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon finding.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said the incident was reported about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Faye Street.

Chief Truehitt said Mosqueda’s sister attempted to prevent him from leaving because she thought he was intoxicated.

Another family member said he was trying to leave in a vehicle that wasn’t his.

The victim tried to reach into the vehicle to hold the wheel or otherwise prevent him from driving off, but investigating officers said he drove off anyway with the victim hanging onto the vehicle.

They said he refused to stop even though she was still on the vehicle, until she finally fell off resulting in injuries to her arms, legs and back and her head.

Chief Truehitt said officers recovered video of the incident from the video doorbell on the house and from video taken by family members on a phone.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Mosqueda on the charge for this incident but was also being held on a parole violation charge.