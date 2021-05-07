Man arrested following Harker Heights standoff now facing federal charges

Brandon Charles Kay is scheduled for an initial appearance in a federal courtroom on charges in connection with an April 14th standoff with law enforcement officers in Harker Heights where shots were fired.

A federal affidavit stated that members of the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force had gone to an address in the 300 block of East Cardinal Drive in Harker Heights to serve an active arrest warrant for Kay.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Bryan Washko said that about 1:45 p.m. April 14 they arrived and, ” as law enforcement officers attempted to execute the warrant, shots were fired. No injuries resulted in the shots being fired to either law enforcement or to the individual inside the residence.”

The affidavit said that a woman inside came out as officers attempted to make contact with Kay, he began yelling and produced a firearm.

At one point a deputy US Marshal fired at him without hitting him.

SWAT officers arrived and after several hours of negotiation Kay came out and was taken into custody.

The affidavit stated that during a conversation with one of the officers on scene, Kay advised he knew police had been watching his residence and that he knew he had an active arrest warrant for methamphetamine.

The federal complaint filed in US District Court for the Western District of Texas stated that Kay ” did forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate or interfere with an officer or employee of the United States Marshals Service, while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties, and did so with the use of a deadly or dangerous weapon.”