Man arrested for gun threats

BELLMEAD, Texas- Police report arresting 24-year-old Rusty Ivy on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident occurred July 4, 2019.

The four victims stated they were driving in the area of Latimer and Gilliam in Bellmead when they observed several people fighting at a residence. One victim knew the suspect and got out of the vehicle to ask what was going on. Ivy started to hit the vehicle the victims were in.

The victims stated Ivy pointed what looked like a gun at them and said that he would kill them.

Another victim said he had a gun and that is when the victim that got out of the car got back in and they came to the police department to report the incident.

Officers got the warrant to arrest the suspect, he was found and arrested.

He was arrested Tuesday by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on the Bellmead Police Department Warrants.

His bond was set Tuesday morning at a total of $40,000 on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.