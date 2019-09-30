Man arrested for Harker Heights aggravated assault

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas- One man is in custody, and another in the hospital as Harker Heights Police Department investigate an assault with a deadly weapon.

Ronald Dietrich Stabreit was taken into custody at approximately 11:55 a.m. on September 28th.

On September 27th, officers responded to a call of an injured man in the 100 block of Ball Road. A 28-year-old white man was located with injury to his back and side, which appeared to look like a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital for treatment after he was treated by EMS.

The victim is recovering from his injuries and surgery at Baylor Scott and White hospital.

Ronald Stabreit lists an address in Alexandria, LA, and is also being held on an immigration violation. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation are continuing with the investigation. Anyone having information about this incident is urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400 and contact the Criminal Investigation Division.

Source: Harker Heights Police Department