Man arrested for hidden restroom camera

A former A&M Transportation Services employee is facing multiple charges in connection with a camera hidden inside a women’s employee restroom.

Peter David Baty was arrested Thursday morning at his home on four counts of invasive visual recording in the case and was taken to the Brazos County Jail.

It was Baty’s second arrest in this same case.

The university released information May 16 about the discovery of a video camera inside what appeared to be a phone charger device attached underneath a sink in a women’s restroom at the Transit Building on Agronomy Road.

The restroom, which is not accessible by the public, is used mainly be employees working in the building and has a single toilet and sink.

The original statement said Baty had not been at work since the device was discovered and was scheduled to return May 16 but resigned the day before.

Baty was booked into the jail May 16, but posted $25000 bond and was released the next day.

As the investigation continued, four additional warrants were obtained and Baty was re-arrested Thursday morning.

Police and victim’s assistance personnel have met with women who work in the building to tell them about the investigation.

Counseling services were offered to those who may have been impacted by the incident.