Man beaten by his own son who was looking for a phone

McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies say a man upset about a missing phone broke into his father’s home and beat him.

Early Wednesday morning deputies were called to a home in the 700 block of Selby Lane near Bellmead on what was initially listed as a domestic disturbance.

When they got there, they found a man who had been assaulted, with injuries including cuts and contusions to his face and head.

They also found a broken lock and broken door frame damaged in a forced entry into the home.

The victim told deputies his son had attacked him because he thought there was a phone in the home that belonged to his deceased mother.

Rotain Robertlee Crain was arrested on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and transported to the McLennan County Jail.