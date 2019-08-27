Man charged in café stabbing allowed to plea for manslaughter

WACO, Texas – A man charged in a 2014 stabbing death of Temar Henley was at the 19th District Court on Tuesday morning.

Michael Eugene Morgan was allowed to plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter, and was sentenced to 19 years in prison. The separate forgery charge was dismissed.

The District Attorney’s Office had recommended the plea deal earlier, but it was learned the family of the victim had not been consulted about the plea deal when this was first presented to the court.

The plea deal had not yet been accepted by the court going in on Tuesday morning. Had it not been, a trial date on the murder charge would have been set at a future time.