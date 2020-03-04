Killeen man indicted for Harker Heights drive-by shooting

The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted 19-year-old Alijah Iman Tarrant for a drive-by shooting in May of 2019.

Police say one of the bullets entered a Harker Heights home in the 600 block of Mustang Trail where children could be playing.

Alijah Iman Tarrant was booked into the Bell County Jail on charges of deadly conduct with his bond set at $200,000.

Harker Heights Police Lieutenant Stephen Miller said that when the shots were fired two vehicles in the driveway of the home also had windows shot out

During the course of the investigation, officers recovered electronic messages saying he was going to do some shooting, along with references to other types of crimes and what he wanted to do to someone, with the messages exchanged before the shooting occurred.