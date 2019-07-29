Man charged with chasing and shooting Harker Heights woman

Harker Heights police have arrested a man in connection with a Friday night shooting of a woman trying to escape her attacker.

Ronnell Lamont Brown was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

It was about 9:25 p.m. Friday that Heights officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Travis Lane and Beeline Lane.

An off duty officer was in the area and spotted a man chasing and shooting at a woman.

The off duty officer was able to intervene, disarm and detain the man, later identified as 39-year-old Ronnell Lamont Brown.

The woman was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center where she was taken into surgery.

She remained in the hospital on Monday.

The investigation revealed that the victim and Brown had been in a dating relationship and had gotten into an argument in the 900 block of Travis Lane.

When the woman said she was calling 9-1-1, police say Brown threatened her, retrieved a handgun and chased her down the street shooting at her until the off duty officer stopped it all.

Bond has since been set at a total of $150,000 for Brown