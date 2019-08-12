Man charged with chasing his mother with a knife, setting fires

A Bellmead man is facing a long list of charges including chasing his elderly mother with a knife and setting fires in her home.

Matthew David Weir was arrested late Saturday night at the Oaklawn Mobile Home Park in the 1100 block of New Dallas Highway, but only surrendered after police had drawn weapons, including handguns and a Taser.

Police had gotten a 911 call about 10:30 p.m. Saturday from a woman who said her son had chased her out of her home with a knife and was attempting to set fires inside and to burn himself.

When officers arrived, they entered the home and found a mattress burning in a front bedroom.

As they worked at clearing the home, they found Weir in a back bedroom trying to set a fire and holding a knife.

Police said that Weir would not comply with commands to drop the knife and began making stabbing motions toward the three officers.

At that point one of the officers unholstered his Taser and the others drew their weapons and he finally complied and was taken into custody.

Weir was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated assault family violence, arson of a habitation, and three counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.

His bond was set at a total of $250,000.