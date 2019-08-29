Man charged with faking community service faces felony charges

Colton Everett Hixson

A 20-year-old man who had been given a chance to ” work off” a traffic fine in return for 12 hours of community service work now faces felony charges, accused of falsifying his paperwork and not doing the work.

Colton Everett Hixson was booked into the McLennan County Jail on third degree felony charges of tampering with a government document.

Police say after consulting with an attorney, he turned himself in after learning that an arrest warrant had been obtained for him.

Waco Police Department spokesman Patrick Swanton said the case came to light August 16 after Hixson turned in paperwork on a court form stating that he had performed four hours of community service for a local non profit organization on three separate days in March.

He had been given the opportunity to perform the service in lieu of paying a fine for a traffic violation.

However, when the clerk made a routine check with the non profit to see if the work had been done, it was learned that they knew nothing of it.

It was then that the investigation was begun and the warrant obtained.

He remained in the jail Thursday morning in lieu of $2500 bond.

