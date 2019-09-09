Man charged with Harker Heights stabbing

Harker Heights police report a 50 year-old man visiting a friend he had known since he was five years old has been charged with stabbing his friend during a visit.

Randy Marcell Jenkins was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with his bond set at $100,000.

Harker Heights Police Lt Stephen Miller said the incident occurred late Friday night into early Saturday morning at a residence in the 2600 block of Snowbird Drive.

The report indicates Jenkins had come in from out of state to visit his old friend when something went wrong.

The victim said that with no apparent provocation, he was stabbed in the right wrist, nicking an artery.

The victim was treated and survived while Jenkins was arrested and taken to jail.