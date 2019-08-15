Man charged with holding family at gunpoint, taking car

McGregor police say that a man held his own parents at gunpoint and took their car.

Emmanuel Martinez was later tracked down to a location in Waco where with the help of Waco Police, he was taken into custody.

He remained in the McLennan County Jail on a bond totalling $171,500 on a total of six charges.

Police say it was Tuesday night about 9:40 that McGregor officers were sent to an address on North Harrison Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.

Their they met Martinez’ parents who told officers he held a gun on them and demanded the keys to their car.

He then left in the car.

McGregor officers were able to track him by ” pinging” his cell phone, and working with Waco officers found him near a home on Barron Avenue in Waco.

He was later arrested while driving near the area where his phone was tracked.

He was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault family violence, aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction or retaliation, and theft.