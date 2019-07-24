Man charged with shooting during attempted robbery

Temple police have arrested a 17-year-old Temple man in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting that occurred back on June 20.

Police had obtained an arrest warrant for Da’Marque Savionce James in the case and made the arrest Tuesday during a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Everton Drive after the car ran through a stop sign,

They identified a passenger in that car as James and took him into custody.

Police began working the case after they were called to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in reference to a patient who had come in with a gunshot wound.

The victim told officers he had given a ride to two men who then attempted to rob him.

He was shot during the struggle.

The men fled and he managed to drive himself to the hospital.

During the investigation James was developed as a suspect and the warrant for aggravated robbery was obtained.