Man charged with shooting up a house near West

McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies have tracked down a 19-year-old man now accused of shooting up a house near West back in June.

Gary Wayne Barrington was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday where he remains on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accused of intentionally and knowingly discharging a firearm at a habitation, building or vehicle from a motor vehicle.

His bond was set at $25,000.

It was on June 27 that deputies were called to the 1500 block of West W.A. Neel Road near West in regard to a shooting.

They met with victims including a homeowner and a neighbor who reported that their house, outbuilding and car sitting in the driveway was shot at, damaging them with bullets entering the home a car and nearly striking numerous people.

Deputies learned that there had been a party going on and that the suspect, later identified as Barrington, had been there.

Apparently there had been some kind of fight with Barrington being ” jumped and robbed.

The arrest affidavit filed in the case said that as Barrington and a friend were leaving he made the statement that he was going to ” come back and shoot up the place.”

The affidavit said investigators later learned that Barrington and his friends discussed going back to the house to fight the people who had assaulted him, but that Barrington ” wanted to shoot the house.”

The affidavit said that Barrington was already in possession of a Kel-Tec .380 pistol but was asking for more guns.

Barrington is accused in the affidavit of firing the Kel-Tec at the house and car from the back seat of a car.

Detectives said that an AR-10 and AK-47 were used by two other people.

The affidavit charged that Barrington fired numerous times at the house, building and car that he knew were occupied.