Man charged with taking sheep, horses

A 33-year-old Dallas man is being held on charges he took sheep and horses from a Temple man and did not pay for them.

Juan Angel Alvarado-Ramirez was arrested by Bell County deputies on a Temple Police Department warrant in the case that dates back to January of this year.

Temple police say they were called to the 800 block of South 30th Street back on February 28th to take a theft report.

They me with the victim who told officers he had agreed to sell a horse, a pony and 17 sheep to a man for $3,000.

The victim said the man loaded the animals onto a trailer, saying he would get the money and return.

The victim told the officers the man left with the animals but never came back to pay him.

In the course of their investigation, officers say they identified Alvarado-Ramirez as a suspect in the case and a warrant was issued for his arrest August 1.

He was found and booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

His bond was set at $15,000.