Man charged with threatening shooting at Dairy Queen

Joshua Lee Hancock

Lacy Lakeview police report arresting a man who they say threatened to shoot at employee at a Dairy Queen restaurant.

Joshua Lee Thomas Hancock was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday on a charge of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said it happened about 8:15 p.m. at the Dairy Queen in the 6300 block of I-35 Northbound in his city.

The victim told officers the suspect was a former employee who had come in a few days earlier and refused to pay for his food.

He was accused of coming back on multiple occasions and ” causing drama” and at one point threatening to shoot the store employee.

Chief Truehitt said one instance occurred in front of a witness.

Hancock was arrested as he returned to the restaurant.

