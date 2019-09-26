Man charged with threatening to shoot Temple police officers

A 51-year-old Temple man remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday after being arrested on charges he threatened to shoot Temple police officers.

Police say that Darryl Keith Stutts had been the subject of a traffic stop and was actually being let go with just a warning when the threat was allegedly made.

The stop was made on a Temple street about 8:55 a.m. Tuesday after an officer noticed a vehicle drifting in and out of its lane.

The officer noted that the driver became irate and continued to yell profanities at the officers for the duration of the stop.

Temple police said the officer told them he had a medical issue that had caused him to veer out of his lane.

The driver was asked to get out of the vehicle to discuss the medical issue so the officers could be sure he was safe to drive.

Police determined that it would be OK for him to continue and after a warning was issued, he was told he was free to go.

Police say, however, that as he was getting back into his vehicle, he threatened to shoot the officers.

At that point, instead of allowing him to go, he was placed under arrest for retaliation and taken to the Bell County Jail.

No bond information was listed for him as of Thursday morning.