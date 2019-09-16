Man convicted of aggravated robbery awaiting new trial

BELL COUNTY, Texas – A man convicted of aggravated robbery ten years ago is back in the Bell County Jail and awaiting a new trial.

In 2009, a jury sentenced George Powell to 28 years in prison for a series of gas station robberies in Killeen.

However, Powell won a new trial in June 2019 after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled the Bell County District Attorney’s Office failed to inform his attorneys that a jailhouse informant got a deal for his testimony – and that the informant lied on the stand.

A trial date has not been set.