Man crashes car, police find marijuana, cash and weapon inside

Waco police say a man who appeared to be intoxicated crashed his car and fled, leaving behind a large quantity of marijuana, a lot of cash and a handgun.

But because witnesses at the scene pointed him out to officers, Anthony Deleon ended up in custody facing several charges.

The story began about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Cleveland Avenue where the man crashed his car and tried to walk away.

After officers detained the man, later identified as Deleon, they began searching the car.

Inside they found several large bags of marijuana, which when weighed, totaled seven and a half pounds.

They also discovered a large amount of cash, the total amount was not initially disclosed.

They also recovered a Glock .40 caliber handgun.

Officers also noted the man appeared to be intoxicated.

He was taken to Providence Health Center for treatment of minor injuries, then transported to the McLennan County Jail facing charges relating to the accident and striking a fixed object, unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief, and possession of marijuana over five pounds but under fifty pounds.

He has since posted $14000 bond and has been released.