Man critically hurt in motorcycle crash

Waco police say a man injured in a Tuesday evening motorcycle crash received what are now being called life-threatening injuries.

Forty-nine-year-old Clifton Woods was the operator of a motorcycle that crashed at the at the on ramp to go east on Highway 84 or West Waco Drive at Highway 6.

Officers arriving on the scene found Woods being treated by AMR ambulance personnel who indicated he had severe head injuries.

He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Police report talking with a woman who had been riding with Woods on a separate motorcycle who told them Woods had ridden up behind her and may have bumped her motorcycle, lost control on the ramp to enter 84 and crashed the bike.

