Man dead, nine teenagers injured in Waco crash

WACO, Texas – One adult is dead and nine others are injured after a head-on collision in Waco on Thursday.

One of the vehicles was a church van belonging to Waco’s First United Methodist Church. It was filled with teens and young adults.

“We’re just glad that everybody’s going to be okay,” says Pastor Ryan Barnett.

The accident happened near Lake Shore Drive and 19th Street. Five teens in the church van, three young adults, and one teen in the maroon minivan all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.

The male driver of the minivan, who police say crossed onto the wrong side of the road and hit the church van, didn’t make it.

“The driver of that second vehicle, the non-church vehicle, unfortunately is deceased at the scene. Obviously, we’re not giving any information on the type of vehicle or who that individual is pending notification of next of kin,” says Sergeant Patrick Swanton, of the Waco Police Department.

“Our prayers and sympathies are with the family of the other driver, of course. But the church has really rallied around these families and youth. We support them with prayers and offers to do anything possible to help out,” Barnett says.

“Looking at the damage and the carnage of those two vehicles, it’s nothing short of a miracle that the kids only had minor injuries and are able to walk away from the crash scene, no doubt,” Swanton says.

Police say the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.