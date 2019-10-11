Man dies after vehicle crashes into 18-wheeler

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead after his vehicle crashes into an 18-wheeler.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a fatal crash Friday morning on Highway 6. The accident occurred near Del Mar Ranch Road, southeast of Valley Mills.

A Volkswagen passenger car traveling southbound hydroplaned, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The Volkswagen crossed into the opposite lane of travel and crashed into an 18-wheeler.





The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was transported to a Providence hospital in Waco to be treated for a possible injury. Next of kin have not been notified.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety