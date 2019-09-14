Man dies in fatal rollover accident

BRYAN, Texas – A young man is dead after a three-vehicle accident in Bryan.

Bryan Police officers responded to the 4200 block of Wellborn Road on Friday afternoon for a fatality accident.

A Toyota Camry was traveling southbound, when the driver stopped to make a left-hand turn into the Westgate Shopping Center.

A Ford van was also traveling southbound and failed to control speed, striking the Camry from behind. This collision pushed the Camry into oncoming traffic, when it struck a Jeep Wrangler traveling northbound – causing the Jeep to roll.

The driver of the Jeep was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver has been identified as a 21-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Camry and the van did not require medical attention. The driver of the van was issued a citation for Failure to Control Speed and No Driver’s License.

The family of the deceased has been notified – however, the name will not be released until Saturday, allowing the family time to make further notifications.

Source: Bryan Police Department