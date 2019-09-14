Man dies in fatal rollover accident

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

BRYAN, Texas – A young man is dead after a three-vehicle accident in Bryan.

Bryan Police officers responded to the 4200 block of Wellborn Road on Friday afternoon for a fatality accident. 

A Toyota Camry was traveling southbound, when the driver stopped to make a left-hand turn into the Westgate Shopping Center. 

A Ford van was also traveling southbound and failed to control speed, striking the Camry from behind. This collision pushed the Camry into oncoming traffic, when it struck a Jeep Wrangler traveling northbound – causing the Jeep to roll. 

The driver of the Jeep was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver has been identified as a 21-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the Camry and the van did not require medical attention. The driver of the van was issued a citation for Failure to Control Speed and No Driver’s License. 

The family of the deceased has been notified – however, the name will not be released until Saturday, allowing the family time to make further notifications. 

Source: Bryan Police Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected