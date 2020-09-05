Man drowns at Temple Lake Park Saturday evening

UPDATE:

The victim of Saturday’s drowning has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Johnson of Moody.

Next of kin have been notified. Temple Police say no additional information is available at this time.

Previous Story:

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department responded to a drowning Saturday evening at Temple Lake Park.



Officers responded to the call for a possible drowning at about 5:39 p.m.

They say the adult male victim was brought to shore where life-saving measures were performed, but were unsuccessful.



Circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.