Man drowns at Temple Lake Park Saturday evening

The victim of Saturday’s drowning has been identified as 31-year-old Eric Johnson of Moody.

Next of kin have been notified. Temple Police say no additional information is available at this time.

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department responded to a drowning Saturday evening at Temple Lake Park.

Officers responded to the call for a possible drowning at about 5:39 p.m.  

They say the adult male victim was brought to shore where life-saving measures were performed, but were unsuccessful.

Circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.

