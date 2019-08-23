Man gets life sentence for long term abuse of child

A Robinson man has been given a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole by a jury that had earlier found him guilty of abuse of a child over time.

Jose Manuel Gonzalez was accused of abusing the child over a period of years.

In both parts of the verdict, jurors only deliberated a short time before returning, first the guilty verdict, and later the sentence.

In this case the victim committed suicide before the trial where she was expected to testify.

The judge in 19th District Court delayed the trial, the ruled that testimony would be allowed from those the child had told about the abuse before she died.

There were actually multiple charges, including continuous sexual abuse of a young child and indecency with a child by contact.

The conviction was on both counts with the jury assessing the life sentence on the first and the maximum 20-year sentence plus $10,000 fine on the second.

The judge then stacked the two sentences, meaning a sentence of life without parole plus twenty years and the fine.