Man hospitalized in Copperas Cove shooting

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Copperas Cove.

Police officers responded to the 500 block of Meggs Street on Tuesday morning in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Scott and White Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

This case is under investigation and more information will be released.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or Detective Hunter at 254-547-8222 Ext. 6895.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department