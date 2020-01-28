Man identified in 12-hour stand-off in Harker Heights, bond set

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Harker Heights Police have arrested and charged 39-year-old Justin Robison with aggravated assault against a public servant.

Bond has been set at $200,000.

Police say a standoff ended Monday morning after twelve hours.

Officers say the man voluntarily left the home in the 800 block of Olive Lane around 9:10 a.m. and an ambulance took him to Baylor Scott and White Temple for evaluation and treatment.

Spokesman Lt. Stephen Miller said they had been at the location since about 9:00 p.m. Sunday after getting a call about a person behaving abnormally.

They were told the person might be attempting suicide and in fact was threatening suicide by police.

When officers arrived, they heard several shots fired from inside the home.

Police cordoned off the area and tried to talk to the man.

Officers shut down the area around Olive Lane and Vineyard Trail during the standoff.