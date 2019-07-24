Man in critical condition after hit-and-run

KILLEEN, Texas – A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Killeen.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of O W Curry Drive early Wednesday morning in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway who was being treated by EMS. The man was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

Officers were told the victim was walking northbound on the west side of O W Curry Drive, when he crossed the roadway headed east and was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on O W Curry Drive. The vehicle fled the area towards Bacon Ranch Road.

The suspect vehicle is a Chevrolet Impala.

Source: Killeen Police Department