Man killed during Robinson FBI operation identified

The FBI has confirmed that the man killed during an operation conducted in Robinson Thursday has been identified as 44-year-old Joshua Steven Mitchell.

No additional information about the operation has been released since the FBI left the scene about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, though it has been described as being part of a “sizeable investigation” and that it was ” court authorized.”

The FBI had earlier confirmed that a special agent shot and killed Mitchell during the morning operation at the home in the 700 block of Stegall.

The operation resulted in the neighborhood being closed off for a time as the property was checked for possible explosive devices.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad had joined FBI technicians in searching the property, but none were found.

A spokesman said some neighbors had been asked to leave the area for safety reasons, but it was not a mandatory evacuation.

Only those living in the neighborhood were allowed in while the teams were working.

It all started about 7:00 a.m. Thursday when FBI agents attempted the operation.

A Robinson Police Department spokesman said the person the agents made contact with did not comply and threatened violence.

In addition to the FBI and McLennan County bomb squad personnel, DPS Troopers, Texas Rangers and Robinson police were on the scene immediately following the operation and shooting.