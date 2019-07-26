Man killed in crash with church van identified

Waco police have identified a man who was killed when his van collided head on with a church van Thursday afternoon.

Police say it was 50-year-old Mark Vanmartur of Waco who had been driving a Plymouth van traveling east in the 2400 block of Lakeshore Drive when it crossed over into the westbound lanes hitting a church van belonging to First United Methodist Church head on.

Police say Vanmartur was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eight occupants of the church van, including seven children and a passenger in the Plymouth van were all taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy performed on the deceased.

Lakeshore Drive was blocked from 19th Street to Airport Road until after 5:00 p.m. during the cleanup and investigation.