Man killed in freak accident identified

Texas State Troopers have identified the man killed in a freak accident on Interstate 35 on Friday.

55-year-old Rodolfo Guerra of Mansfield died when a signpost crashed through the windshield of the car he was a passenger in Friday morning at approximately 10:20.

Sgt. Ryan Howard of the Texas Department of Public Safety says an SUV hit the construction sign near mile marker #338, and a pickup truck ran over it, sending it flying into the white passenger car.

Investigators are still looking for the SUV that hit the sign. No word yet if any charges will be filled in this case.