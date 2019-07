Temple police have identified a man killed in a Saturday motorcycle crash as 22-year-old Benjamin James Montrose of Killeen.

Montrose was the operator of one of the motorcycles involved.

Others injured in the crash were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.

Police say the crash occurred about 9:25 p.m. Saturday on I-35 northbound near exit 304 and involved two motorcycles and a car.

All of the vehicles were traveling north.