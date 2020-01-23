Man robbed at gunpoint overnight in Waco

WACO, Texas- Waco Police are searching for the suspects of an aggravated robbery that led to shots being fired.

At about 11:20 p.m. Officers responded to a call of a discharged firearm in the 3100 block of North 29th.

When officers arrived they discovered a victim had been robbed at gunpoint.

The victim stateed he had just arrived at home and parked his car, He noticed a white SUV pull up and two black men exited the suspected vehicle.

One of the suspects displayed a firearm and demanded the victim’s phone, keys, and shoes.

The suspects fled back into the vehicle and when leaving the scene, fired one shot.

No one was hit by gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.