Man robbed in Bryan park

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Bryan police report a 60-year-old man was robbed as he walked in a neighborhood park Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the park at 1400 Pecan Street at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday and met the victim who told he he had been approached by another man in the park who struck up a conversation with him.

The same man returned a short time later, but when he came back he displayed a firearm while demanding money.

The victim handed over his cash and the man ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a black male between twenty and thirty years old, between five feet ten inches and six feet tall with a medium build and wearing dark clothing.

The victim was not hurt.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests