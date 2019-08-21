Man robbed in Bryan park

Bryan police report a 60-year-old man was robbed as he walked in a neighborhood park Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the park at 1400 Pecan Street at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday and met the victim who told he he had been approached by another man in the park who struck up a conversation with him.

The same man returned a short time later, but when he came back he displayed a firearm while demanding money.

The victim handed over his cash and the man ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a black male between twenty and thirty years old, between five feet ten inches and six feet tall with a medium build and wearing dark clothing.

The victim was not hurt.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).