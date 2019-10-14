Man says he was shot at Showtime Club

Waco police say a man who says he was shot during a disturbance at the Showtime Club has not been very cooperative in providing information regarding the incident.

Waco Police Department spokesman Patrick Swanton said Monday that a call had been received about a possible shooting or shots fired about 2 a.m. Sunday at the club in the 1800 block of LaSalle Avenue.

No victim was found at that location, with officers being told the victim had gone.

Later in the morning officers were called to a location in the 3300 block of North 24th where the found the victim with a gunshot wound to the lower arm.

The victim would not provide any information about the circumstances for the shooting and it did not appear that the wound was life threatening.

Police say they have made no arrests and had no suspects as of Monday afternoon.