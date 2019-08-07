Man says was stabbed, but says won’t press charges

Waco police say that a man who says he was stabbed at an east Waco convenience store does not want to press charges against his attacker.

An investigation into the incident remains open.

Police got the call at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday from the man who was back at his home in the 1000 block of South 11th Street.

He told officers he had been at a convenience store at 601 East Waco Drive earlier in the afternoon and had gotten into an argument with another man over a bicycle and that the man then stabbed him.

The police report indicated his injury was not life threatening.

He described his attacker as being about five feet, six inches tall with a thin build, in his late forties and wearing black shorts and a shirt.