Man sentenced to 45 years for College Station robbery

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for his part in a violent 2017 robbery made during a planned marijuana purchase.

The jury heard testimony that Damion Demon Jones and two other men had arranged to make a marijuana purchase from a resident at The Retreat Apartments on Jones-Butler Road in College Station on April 2, 2017.

Court papers said that once inside the apartment, the men pulled guns and robbed the three occupants of the apartment.

Jones and the other two men ordered the victims to get down on the floor and bound their hands with zip ties, then pistol whipped two of the victims in the head.

The men then ransacked the apartment taking numerous items including the victim’s phones.

Before they fled, they turned the living room furniture over on top of the victims.

One of the victims was eventually able to wiggle out of his zip ties and call for help.

When College Station police arrived they used the Find My i-phone App to trace one of the victim’s stolen phones to another College Station apartment complex.

Once there, police found Jones in possession of one of the phones and recovered a handgun.

Police also found other items taken in the robbery in a nearby car.

A second robber was arrested that night and his trial is pending.

The third suspect is still at large.

It was noted that Jones had a prior conviction for aggravated robbery for which he served an eight-year prison sentence beginning in 2007.

Prosecutors Natalie Tise and Gretchen Connick said, ” Aggravated robbery is not about money, it is about violence. Jones has repeatedly used violence and fear to take from members of our community. That behavior demands severe consequences, regardless of who the victim is.”