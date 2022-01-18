FALLS COUNTY, Texas – Early this morning, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop when the driver shot at her.

Investigators say Eddie Bohannan shot at the deputy after she stopped him for a traffic violation — and again during a chase. Then, he ran off and hid.

“She’s alive today. Thank goodness, because this creep was trying to take her life. He was trying to kill her,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

There was also a woman in the car. She jumped out, and deputies took her in to custody.

Mcnamara says they got the call around 1:30 a.m. about an officer involved shooting, and they sent units to find the man.

“Any time another county or another law enforcement agency needs help, we never turn them down,” Mcnamara said. “We always go because we will need help at some point.”

Falls and McLennan County Sheriff’s Departments searched for the man for about four hours, and brought out the Fugitive Apprehension Special Tasks around 5 a.m.

“It’s an unbelievable team of guys that are very well trained,” Mcnamara said.

Officials say they set up surveillance around a house in rural Falls County and caught Bohannan as he stepped out of the woods.

“This guy’s a real creep,” McNamara said. “He’s a real, low down scumbag that opened fire on a police officer.”

Sheriff Mcnamara says when Bohannan was found, he made it clear he would have fired shots again.

“He told our deputies that if had he been able to get it out of his pocket in time, that he would have lit them up,” Mcnamara said.

Mcnamara says he’s happy everything turned out how it did and nobody got hurt.

Bohannan is behind bars at the Falls County Jail along with a female passenger, according to the Mclennan County Sheriff’s Department. His charges and bond are unknown at this time.