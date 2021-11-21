Man shot while riding motorcycle, Killeen Police searching for suspect

KILLEEN, TX- A man is in critical condition after being shot while riding his motorcycle in Killeen.

Shortly after 9pm on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Central Texas Expressway in reference to a shooting victim. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation reveals the man was riding a motorcycle on the roadway when shots were fired from an unknown vehicle.

The victim was able to pull into the parking lot of Asian Buffet and called 9-1-1.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating this incident and there is no additional information at this time.