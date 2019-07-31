Man who scammed bank with forged checks sought

Bell County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking for a man who used several forged checks to scam a small community bank.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Major T.J. Cruz said the man opened a new account at the Buckholts State Bank location at 119 West Mesquite in Rogers using false identification.

He deposited several checks into the account that later were determined to have been forged.

He then withdrew the money from the account using an ATM.

Investigator say the suspect drives a Dodge 4-door pickup truck with a chrome, diamond-finished toolbox in the bed.

Investigators are asking that members of the public help with identifying this man.

If you have any information on who he is, you are asked to contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division during business hours at 254-933-5435 or after hours at 254-933-5412.