KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police have identified the man who shot an 18-year-old behind a McDonald’s on Tuesday.

Police say they received multiple calls about the shooting. When officers arrived to the scene and began searching around the area, they found a witness carrying the victim to the hospital.

Police found 20-year-old Joshua DaSilva and arrested him. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Failing to Identify or Giving False Information.