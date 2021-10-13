Manhunt underway for escaped McLennan County inmate

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate accused of escaping custody while on a work detail outside West.

Deputies say Anthony Williams was a trustee and that he stole a van around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The van is white with McLennan County Sheriff’s Office markings.

The 39-year-old hasn’t been seen since.

According to the McLennan County Jail Roster, Williams was booked into the jail on September 30th on charges of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Speeding, and theft under $2,500.

If you see Williams, call 911.