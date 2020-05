WACO, Texas – Last week’s manslaughter suspect is back in jail with additional charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, Nicosia Harlan is accused of shooting and killing Michael Ray, Jr. last Tuesday night after an argument escalated.

Harlan was later released on Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond.

Harlan was originally booked for a manslaughter charge – now there is an additional charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

