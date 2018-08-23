Many driver license offices could close

A study of DPS driver license offices has resulted in a recommendation that 87 offices offices across the state be closed and others to be operated only with a county employee.

Several in the Central Texas area could be affected.

Seven offices in the area that could be closed are on the list: Centerville, Cameron, Fairfield, Hamilton, Goldthwaite, Lampasas, and Marlin.

Two others that are recommended to be open with county employees only are in Caldwell and Madisonville.

The Texas Association of Counties sent out an alert asking that those with concerns about the proposal contact their state legislators and the Sunset Commission.

The Department of Public Safety is among the agencies under review by the Sunset Commission and one of the recommendations has been to require DPS to ” develop and implement a plan to close inefficient driver license offices.”

That charge led to the study of the traffic in the various offices.