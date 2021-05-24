Mardi Gras Ball attracts attention to the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children

Hundreds filled the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium to help raise money for the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children on Saturday night.

The 9th Annual Mardi Gras Ball was emceed by FOX44’s Adam Hooper and Mike LaPoint.

The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children was created in 1976 as the Waco Rape Crisis Center.

Since then it has grown, and oversees three programs, the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC),

The Victims Center, and Prevention and Education. All offer many services to those who are hurting in the Waco community.

During the Mardi Gras Ball, there was a silent auction, raffles, and other events to help raise money for the centers.

The guest speaker was Lindsey Mallard, who founded the Facebook group, Break the Silence, which is based on her experience with the Advocacy Center.