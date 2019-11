MARLIN, TX – Today, the Marlin City Council announced thousands of dollars are missing after an audit report on Friday.

The report includes several voided checks and several unknown vendors.

The Council is reaching out to the FBI, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, the Texas Attorney General and has hired a forensic audit firm out of Dallas to investigate.

FOX 44’s Shaquille Omari will have more details on this story tonight on FOX 44 news after the game.