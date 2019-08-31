Marlin City Leaders Launch Search for New Police Chief

MARLIN, Texas – It’s been a chaotic week for Marlin citizens and their leaders since last Friday, when their police chief committed suicide.

Today, Marlin leaders are charting a path to establish new direction.

“I want everybody to know that this is a new era. So I’m searching for the best candidate that we can find that’s willing to come here and be able to be a vision maker,” says Cedric Davis, the acting police chief.

Davis is heading this process, officially beginning Marlin’s search for their new top cop.

“I want to make sure they’re smart. I want to make sure they’re professional. I want to make sure they’re caring. And I have been tasked by my counsel to come up with the five top candidates that I believe fit that mold. And that’s what I plan on presenting to them in about the next 30 to 45 days,” Davis says.

To ensure safety and establish the trust of residents, the city raised the bar when it comes to professional qualifications for their new chief.

“Some of the standards are the minimum of ten years’ experience. They have to have an advanced police certification. Police instructor is preferred. an Associate’s Degree with a Bachelor’s Degree preferred and a Master’s certification preferred,” Davis says.

Since the department’s recent turmoil, Davis has requested an audit of MPD from the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement to get more insight on how to improve the department.

“I know I’m getting a fresh start because once they come in and tell me what the highs and lows are, and what I need to fix, then I can fix it. So when this next chief comes in, he’s coming in on good footing, so he’ll know he’ll have a solid agency,” Davis says.

He plans to recommend his top five candidates to city officials by mid-October.